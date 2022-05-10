AGM season: Silence on key issues should be a trigger for action

For stakeholders, it is an opportunity to explore how these companies are conducting themselves and, in some cases, question management teams to ensure they are both meeting investors' expectations and are positively contributing to wider society.

Recent years have seen shareholders probe a fairly consistent list of areas where they expect action or improvements from company management teams, albeit with different priorities for different sectors. Corporate governance; environmental policies and net-zero transition; diversity; and executive remuneration have all been key areas of focus. There is no reason to assume these will lessen in importance this time around.

We have also seen a number of other important issues arise over recent weeks and months: the Russia-Ukraine crisis has had a huge impact and raised significant concerns at a humanitarian level and how companies respond to this; rising inflation has stimulated a cost-of-living squeeze, raising questions about prices for goods and amenities; while the removal of Covid restrictions has led to significant debate about future working practices and an increased focus on employee health and wellbeing.

Investors will each have their own views about these, and indeed other, events that are shaping news agendas and corporate practices. We have seen numerous examples of companies being very publicly questioned about the approaches they have taken. In some cases, there have been vociferous demands not only towards these businesses for action and improvements, but towards investors calling for divestment if change isn't immediately forthcoming.

The need for a nuanced view

Inevitably, there will be cases where immediate divestment is the only answer, not only from the perspective of being ‘responsible' but in order to mitigate financial risks.

However, it is important to evaluate companies and circumstances on their individual characteristics and not leap to the most drastic conclusion, even if this might be the most obvious one.

As examples: companies with business activities in undesirable parts of the world - an automatic reason for exclusion by some investors - might be helping to foster positive change through the provision of employment, goods and services, and via engagement with local communities.

Certain energy providers, though still currently reliant on fossil fuels, are playing a critical role in driving the green transition through their investment in and development of new renewable technologies.

Financial services businesses - a sector long dominated by male influence - might have limited ethnic and gender diversity on their boards currently, but are executing plans to make improvements not only at board level, but to encourage participation across all levels of business among minorities.

How, then, should we as shareholders assess these companies and events with AGM season in mind?

Silence should be a trigger point for action

Meaningful change, that ultimately has both a social good and financial benefits, takes time and cannot be facilitated overnight. Businesses cannot easily disentangle themselves from existing arrangements, recalibrate their operations based on social, economic and political pressures, or implement policies that will immediately address some of the major issues that we as a society face.

As responsible investors - with our own fiduciary responsibility to our clients - we need to recognise this, question how we approach these companies and look at the best ways to engage with management teams to encourage positive progress and ensure the best long-term outcomes.

However, while we cannot expect every company to produce immediate results (or, indeed, take instant action), we can expect every company to have a clear public policy that explains their current position and outlines their future plans. They should be holding themselves accountable, and providing crucial facts and figures that accurately measure their progress against their objectives.

Silence on these big issues is not in itself damning, but it should be considered a clear trigger point for stakeholder action. In those cases where companies have not been open about their plans and policies, particularly with respect to some of the major issues we face as a society, serious questions need to be asked - and management teams will need to have clear, compelling answers to avoid further action.

Sophie Johnson is corporate governance manager at Royal London Asset Management