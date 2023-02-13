Fixed income ETFs garner record net $9.4bn inflows in January

Strong demand for Euro-denominated assets

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Only cash management and inflation ETFs saw outflows of more than $100m.
Image:

Only cash management and inflation ETFs saw outflows of more than $100m.

Fixed income ETFs had the strongest month for net inflows on record in January, beating the buying seen in April 2020 following the aggressive central bank response to the pandemic.

According to figures by Invesco, last month saw strong demand for Euro-denominated assets, with Euro investment grade credit the strongest category, adding $4bn, followed by Euro government bonds, which attracted $2bn. 

Paul Syms, head of EMEA ETF fixed income product management at Invesco, said that investors broadly favoured USD-denominated bonds last year to avoid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact of higher energy prices on the eurozone economy. 

However, he noted they are now returning to Euro-denominated bonds, particularly investment grade credit where spreads are trading at wider levels than their USD counterparts.

Global ETF inflows more than triple in October as investor confidence recovers

January also saw investors increase risk within their fixed income portfolios, the firm said.

Emerging market debt and high yield both garnered over $900m and took third and fourth places. 

Aggregate bonds and investment grade credit ETFs also saw strong demand, attracting $900m and $1.4bn across USD, GBP and global respectively.

Meanwhile, only cash management and inflation ETFs saw outflows of more than $100m with the first suffering $900m in outflows and the former, $700m. 

Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan to retire

"January was a broadly positive month for financial markets with both bonds and equities rallying. Within fixed income, credit markets led the way as lower rated bonds outperformed higher rated bonds, in line with the ‘risk-on' tone from equity markets," said Syms.

"However, high quality government and inflation-linked bonds also produced solid returns as confidence grew that central banks would slow the pace of rate hikes in coming months which, with peak rates potentially now in sight, could lead to the soft landing that would be positive for many asset classes."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US inflation eases to 6.4% in January

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

More on ETFs

Changes to
ETFs

Invesco to exclude companies with missing ESG data from clean energy ETF range

Three ETFs impacted

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 February 2023 • 1 min read
The ETF tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure index, which also includes listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.
ETFs

VanEck launches uranium and nuclear sector ETF

Listed on London Stock Exchange

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
The Borsa Istanbul closed yesterday for the first time in 24 years
ETFs

HSBC AM Turkey ETF suspends trading following earthquake

Borsa Istanbul suspended

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

14 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy to retire

13 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot