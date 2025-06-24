UTI International hires former Ninety One global head of clients Charlotte Gibson

UK business head and head of UK sales

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Ninety One's former head of clients Charlotte Gibson reappears at Unit Trust of India (UTI) International in newly created role.

Gibson left Ninety One last year, prior to which she worked at JP Morgan Asset Management and Gartmore. Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses She joined UTI International, an India-focused investment manager and part of the global arm of the umbrella UTI Asset Management Company, on 4 June in the specially created role of UK business head and head of sales for the region. Gibson will be based in the London office supported by a team of two. Deep Dive: India's 'added layer of resilience' against global disruption boosts hope for investors Gibson said ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal

Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms

More on People moves

Former Ascot Lloyd CEO succeeds Eddy Reynolds at TrinityBridge
People moves

Former Ascot Lloyd CEO succeeds Eddy Reynolds at TrinityBridge

Nigel Stockton led Ascot Lloyd for eight years

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 24 June 2025 • 2 min read
UTI International hires former Ninety One global head of clients Charlotte Gibson
People moves

UTI International hires former Ninety One global head of clients Charlotte Gibson

UK business head and head of UK sales

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 June 2025 • 1 min read
Pollen Street names Lynn Fordham as chair in board shakeup
People moves

Pollen Street names Lynn Fordham as chair in board shakeup

Will succeed Robert Sharpe

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot