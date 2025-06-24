UTI International hires former Ninety One global head of clients Charlotte Gibson

Ninety One's former head of clients Charlotte Gibson reappears at Unit Trust of India (UTI) International in newly created role.
Gibson left Ninety One last year, prior to which she worked at JP Morgan Asset Management and Gartmore. Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses She joined UTI International, an India-focused investment manager and part of the global arm of the umbrella UTI Asset Management Company, on 4 June in the specially created role of UK business head and head of sales for the region. Gibson will be based in the London office supported by a team of two. Deep Dive: India's 'added layer of resilience' against global disruption boosts hope for investors Gibson said ...
