RLAM adopts Sustainability Focus label across £11bn portfolio range

Across a mix of funds and trusts

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Royal London Asset Management is adopting the Sustainability Focus label for its £11bn Sustainable range of mandates.

This will cover five trusts and three funds, namely: the Royal London Sustainable Leaders trust; Royal London Global Sustainable Equity fund; Royal London Sustainable World trust; Royal London Sustainable Diversified trust; Royal London Sustainable Growth fund; Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth trust; Royal London Sustainable Corporate Bond trust and Royal London Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond fund. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' The strategies in the range offer a choice of 100% equity to 100% fixed income portfolios, RL...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years

Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

More on ESG

Quilter Cheviot's Claudia Quiroz: Issues for investors as US and Europe ESG divergence widens
ESG

Quilter Cheviot's Claudia Quiroz: Issues for investors as US and Europe ESG divergence widens

DE&I 'in the line of fire'

Claudia Quiroz
clock 16 April 2025 • 4 min read
Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Investing in a world on edge
ESG

Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Investing in a world on edge

Investors forced to reassess exposures

Fiona Frick
clock 11 April 2025 • 5 min read
Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals
ESG

Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals

Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 April 2025 • 9 min read
Trustpilot