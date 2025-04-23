RLAM adopts Sustainability Focus label across £11bn portfolio range

This will cover five trusts and three funds, namely: the Royal London Sustainable Leaders trust; Royal London Global Sustainable Equity fund; Royal London Sustainable World trust; Royal London Sustainable Diversified trust; Royal London Sustainable Growth fund; Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth trust; Royal London Sustainable Corporate Bond trust and Royal London Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond fund. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' The strategies in the range offer a choice of 100% equity to 100% fixed income portfolios, RL...