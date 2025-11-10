Partner Insight: What really happens when you trade an ETF? Inside the engine of market liquidity

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are known for their simplicity – you can buy or sell them throughout the day, just like a stock. Yet behind that apparent ease lies one of the most efficient mechanisms in modern investing. Understanding how ETFs trade helps investors see why this vehicle, especially when combined with active management, has become such a powerful way to invest.

How ETF liquidity really works

ETF liquidity has two dimensions: secondary and primary market liquidity.

In the secondary market, investors trade ETF shares with one another on exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange or Euronext. The liquidity you see on-screen, in other words, the bid and ask prices, reflects how many units are being traded between buyers and sellers.

Behind that sits the primary market, where specialist institutions known as authorized participants (APs) can create or redeem ETF shares directly with the issuer in exchange for the fund's underlying securities. This mechanism ensures that liquidity expands or contracts with demand, helping to keep ETF prices closely aligned with the fund's net asset value (NAV).

As a result, even ETFs that don't trade in high daily volumes can still be highly liquid if their underlying securities are liquid. This distinction is especially important for professional investors comparing ETFs with mutual funds.

Why this matters for active ETFs

Active ETFs use the same infrastructure but add a crucial layer: professional portfolio management. Investors gain access to an instrument that's easy to trade and transparent, while benefiting from active oversight and disciplined investment decisions.

At Robeco, our active ETFs bring together the best of both worlds – the flexibility of the ETF wrapper and the research-driven precision of active management. Managed under Europe's UCITS standards, we combine robust models, sound economic rationale, and human insight to pursue better long-term, risk-adjusted returns. The ETF structure makes these strategies accessible, tradable, and cost-efficient; all within a trusted European regulatory environment.

How liquidity shapes ETF pricing

ETFs trade continuously throughout the day, with prices updating in real time. Market makers quote both buy and sell prices to ensure smooth trading, and the difference between the two – the bid-ask spread – represents the cost of instant liquidity.

In more liquid ETFs, spreads tend to remain tight. In less active ones, APs can step in to create or redeem shares, anchoring the market price to the underlying NAV. This dual-layer mechanism helps ETFs remain resilient even during periods of market stress – as seen across European exchanges in recent years.

Transparency and price discovery

Because ETFs publish holdings frequently and trade continuously, they contribute meaningfully to price discovery – reflecting the consensus view of thousands of market participants.

For active ETFs, this transparency highlights both the efficiency of the structure and the accountability of active management. Robeco's active ETFs, for instance, publish their holdings regularly and are designed to trade efficiently, so investors know what they own and can act with confidence.

Access, efficiency, and evolution

The European ETF market is evolving rapidly. What began as a vehicle for passive exposure has matured into a platform supporting a wide range of active investment styles.

Active ETFs offer the same access, liquidity, and cost efficiency as traditional ETFs, while adding the flexibility and insight of active management. This combination makes them increasingly popular among UK wealth managers, multi-asset allocators, and other investors seeking to blend agility with accountability.

As trading infrastructure deepens, with tighter spreads, greater transparency, and more market makers operating across Europe, active ETFs are becoming an indispensable part of the modern investment toolkit.

Conclusion

ETFs may look straightforward, but their trading mechanism is a finely tuned system designed to keep markets liquid and efficient. Combined with active management, that system becomes a platform for disciplined innovation – helping investors act decisively, diversify effectively, and stay aligned with their long-term goals.

