Four Graphs explaining how interest rate expectations changed in 2024

Four experts write

clock • 3 min read

In the latest instalment of the ‘Four Graphs explaining' series, we asked four experts 'how much did interest rate expectations change since the start of the year?'

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish
Markets

IPO activity predicted to return in 2025 as dealmakers turn increasingly bullish

Moonfare analysis

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 December 2024 • 2 min read
Carmignac's Maxime Carmignac: Why secondaries can help solve a multimillion-dollar question
Markets

Carmignac's Maxime Carmignac: Why secondaries can help solve a multimillion-dollar question

A 'bit of a no-brainer'

Maxime Carmignac
clock 29 November 2024 • 4 min read
SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange
Markets

SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange

Available 23 hours per day

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot