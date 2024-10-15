Robeco launches first actively managed ETFs in Europe

The suite of ETFs includes a trio of funds that use Robeco's 3D investment approach, which targets a balance between risk, return and sustainability. These comprise a global equity UCITS ETF, a US equity UCITS ETF and a European equity UCITS ETF. A further 3D emerging markets ETF is slated for launch in the first quarter of 2025. Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market The fourth fund launching today is the Dynamic Theme Machine UCITS ETF, which uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques to search for investment ideas ahead of the market, while an additional review ...