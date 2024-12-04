Robeco makes range of active ETFs available to UK market

Launching four funds at once, three of the active ETFs are based on Robeco's quantitative enhanced index capabilities which the firm said "complement" its existing range. The ‘3D ETFs', termed a "smarter alternative in an ETF wrapper" by Robeco, focus on global, US and European equites, respectively. ETF providers launch unlisted share classes to address slow adoption in fast-growing MPS market Robeco said investors increasingly weigh up sustainability in their investment decisions "but finding the right balance between risk, return, and sustainability requires the right approach"....