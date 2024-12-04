Robeco makes range of active ETFs available to UK market

Previously only available on Frankfurt and Swiss exchanges

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Robeco has debuted its first active ETFs on the London stock market, after initially launching the products on the Frankfurt and SIX Swiss exchanges.

Launching four funds at once, three of the active ETFs are based on Robeco's quantitative enhanced index capabilities which the firm said "complement" its existing range. The ‘3D ETFs', termed a "smarter alternative in an ETF wrapper" by Robeco, focus on global, US and European equites, respectively. ETF providers launch unlisted share classes to address slow adoption in fast-growing MPS market Robeco said investors increasingly weigh up sustainability in their investment decisions "but finding the right balance between risk, return, and sustainability requires the right approach"....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Andrew Bailey forecasts four BoE rate cuts in 2025 – reports

US election triggers $49bn in equity inflows while UK Budget barely moves retail market

More on ETFs

Robeco makes range of active ETFs available to UK market
ETFs

Robeco makes range of active ETFs available to UK market

Previously only available on Frankfurt and Swiss exchanges

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 December 2024 • 2 min read
WisdomTree's Alexis Marinof: The greatest innovations in ETFs are still ahead
ETFs

WisdomTree's Alexis Marinof: The greatest innovations in ETFs are still ahead

'Increased adoption, more investor choice'

Alexis Marinof
clock 03 December 2024 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: Adviser platforms should embrace ETFs before it's too late
ETFs

Friday Briefing: Adviser platforms should embrace ETFs before it's too late

Two trends are unfolding in parallel within the UK asset management industry.

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 25 November 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot