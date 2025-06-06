Partner Insight: Robeco Emerging Markets Equities strategy - Targeting alpha in a new world of growth

The world is evolving, and our investment strategies must adapt. We believe that emerging economies offer more compelling investment opportunities than many developed countries. In 2025, some emerging markets (EM) have healthier economic fundamentals than developed peers and are home to companies with higher future earnings potential.

Technology is adopted faster in emerging markets

One key trend in emerging markets that has escaped many investors' attention is technology leapfrogging. In emerging markets a whole generation of technology is being quickly bypassed through superior and cheaper innovation, which has disrupted multiple industries. The telecommunications (straight to mobile) and renewable energy (in remote locations without grid infrastructure) industries are the most well-known examples. In finance it's having a particularly rapid impact with mobile telecommunications, enabling new payment networks. Meanwhile, access to basic banking services has become easier, and costs have fallen. This in turn has positive macroeconomic effects, bringing more of the population into the organized economy, reducing transaction costs, and potentially increasing the tax base, making this a powerful tailwind for emerging markets in general.

Trade is changing not slowing

Total global trade continues to expand but globalization is unraveling, and intra-regional trade agreements are becoming the norm. The US and China are reducing trade with each other, but compensating with new trading relationships in the rising economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. This is allowing some countries to increase their share of the value chain in diverse sectors and industries.

Why now?

Investors will look back at the last decade and wonder whether they should consider renewed or increased exposure to EM. It's easy to understand why expectations of EM are anchored to the past. From 2001 to 2010, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index outperformed the MSCI World Index. Yet since 2011, EM equities have lagged developed markets, and many investors remain cautious. Our contention is that over a long-term time horizon that situation could flip especially as most emerging markets are trading at cheaper valuations than their historic averages.