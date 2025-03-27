Partner Insight: Robeco Active Quant - How to target alpha today

Confidence in performance means clarity in process

Investors today face a shifting investment landscape. With market concentration rising, AI-driven insights reshaping investment processes, and sustainability considerations driving mandates, it's becoming harder to generate stable outperformance without taking on excessive risk.

Many investors seeking consistent returns feel stuck between passive investing, which offers low costs but no opportunity for outperformance, and traditional active strategies, some of which might be unpredictable, expensive, and difficult to replicate.

Active Quant provides a compelling complement in today's portfolio. By combining systematic investing with active flexibility, it captures high, stable alpha in a risk-controlled, benchmark-aware manner – giving investors a transparent, repeatable, and trusted way to generate excess returns.

Why Active Quant? A clear, consistent approach

Some investors think of quant investing as complex, but at its core, it's about discipline, transparency, and precision.

✔ It's not about complexity – it's about results. Active Quant follows a structured, research-backed process to deliver stable outperformance with controlled risk.

✔ Built on rigorous research, our models are explainable and precise. Wholesale investors need confidence in their allocations – Active Quant ensures every decision is supported by data and research.

✔ A systematic, data-driven approach delivers reliable outcomes – not guesswork. The numbers are clear, and so is the performance.

With Active Quant, investors don't have to choose between passive cost-efficiency and active alpha – they get the best of both worlds.

Why now? Active Quant in today's market

1. Addressing market concentration risks

Global markets are increasingly driven by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks, making it difficult to balance benchmark exposure and active positioning. Active Quant ensures investors remain aligned with market trends while still capturing factor-driven excess returns.

2. AI and alternative data are reshaping investing

Robeco integrates AI-driven insights, such as job momentum tracking and sentiment analysis from earnings calls, to improve factor-based decision-making. This ensures Active Quant remains adaptive in changing markets.

3. Sustainability and ESG regulations are coming into force

Institutional and wholesale investors are increasingly demanding a transparent range of ESG integration. Active Quant strategies can promote:

· ESG risk monitoring

· Carbon footprint reduction

· Alignment of performance goals with sustainability considerations

A smart way to generate alpha

Unlike high-conviction active funds that hold 20-50 stocks, Active Quant maintains 200-250 holdings, ensuring greater diversification and risk control. With an expected excess return target of 2.5%, the strategy combines activeness and benchmark awareness, aiming for stable performance across different market cycles. Active Quant's portfolio construction process is transparent, rules-based, and designed to optimize excess return while managing risks dynamically.

A track record of success

· The Emerging Markets Sustainable Active Equities strategy has delivered an annualized outperformance of 2.84% since inception, outperforming the index in 7 out of 10 years.

· The Global Developed Active Quant strategy outperformed the MSCI World Index by 6.36% in 2024.

· Robeco QI Emerging Markets Active Equities ranks in the top 0.5% of 3,026 EM peer strategies. This track record demonstrates Active Quant's ability to generate alpha consistently, even in evolving market environments.

Technology meets human expertise

While AI, machine learning, and alternative data are central to Active Quant, the strategy is not run by machines alone. Robeco's 50+ quant researchers and portfolio managers actively refine and validate signals to ensure the strategy remains adaptive, effective, and risk-aware.

This combination of technology-driven insights and human expertise ensures that Active Quant's outperformance isn't just theoretical: it's repeatable, explainable, and trusted.

How Active Quant augments wholesale portfolios

✔ Diversified alpha sources – reduces reliance on any single factor or style.

✔ Stable, predictable returns – a disciplined approach minimizes excess return volatility.

✔ Risk control – stays benchmark-aware while aiming to deliver targeted outperformance.

✔ Cost efficiency – quant algorithms keep fees low compared to some other active strategies.

Active Quant's combination of efficiency, diversification, and alpha generation makes it an attractive choice for wholesale investors seeking long-term performance without excessive risk.

Why Robeco? A quant investing leader

Robeco is a recognized leader in quant investing, with:

· A 25-year track record in systematic investing

· One of the largest quant teams in the industry (50+ researchers)

· A high percentage of quant strategies rated ‘High' or ‘Above Average' by Morningstar

Robeco's commitment to research, transparency, and risk management ensures that Active Quant remains a leading solution for wholesale investors looking to enhance performance with confidence.

Target alpha with confidence

Robeco's Active Quant strategies offer:

✔ A systematic, benchmark-aware approach to alpha generation

✔ AI-enhanced models that uncover new return sources

✔ Broad diversification and robust risk control

✔ Customizable sustainability integration

With a proven track record, deep quant expertise, and transparent investment processes, Active Quant is a welcome addition to today's wholesale portfolio.

Find out how Active Quant fits into your portfolio today

Important information: This information is for professional investors only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Active strategies, including the Active Quant approach, are subject to investment risks, including market fluctuations, tracking error, and the potential for underperformance. While the strategy aims to generate excess returns, there is no guarantee that it will achieve its investment objective. The views expressed are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Alpha refers to the excess return of an investment relative to a benchmark index and is a measure of performance.