Ritu Vohora

Navigating a less 'tranquil' year for US equities
There has been a pick-up in volatility in the US market this year after an abnormally tranquil 2017. Concerns about the end of the cycle are mounting amid rising US interest rates and higher inflation and the end of quantitative easing. 

