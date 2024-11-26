T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Cutting through the post-election clamour

While the election outcome provides some clarity, it remains too early to determine the exact policies that will be implemented. Despite suggestions from the polls, the recent election has handed Trump a significant mandate, allowing him to pursue bolder policies than broadly anticipated. The market reaction has been fairly predictable so far, with notable movements in US small-cap stocks and extreme price fluctuations in companies like Tesla. The S&P 500 hit another record, crossing 6000 for the first time om the back of the election. Expectations of a more lenient regulatory e...