T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Adjusting your sails in stormy seas

At the beginning of August, following a softer US payroll print, a rather poorly timed rate hike from the Bank of Japan and artificial intelligence monetisation worries, markets endured a violent repricing – bond yields plunged, equity markets sold off, the yen appreciated, and recession fears clouded the outlook. The narrative pivoted dramatically, from just a week before. While sailing back from the sheltered harbour and calm waters of Newtown Creek on the weekend, the wind picked up dramatically and we were fighting the tide. T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Equities poised to exten...