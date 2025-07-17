T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Where to find further gains in gold

In recent years, mounting government deficits, persistent inflationary pressures and escalating geopolitical tensions have helped spur gold demand, pushing prices to all-time highs. Gold, Europe, property and renewables dominate active fund returns in H1 With global markets confronting an array of risks, the glitter of gold is hard to ignore. However, investors should dig deeper than surface-level returns. The asset class demands nuanced understanding of its notorious volatility, current valuation and role in portfolio construction. A history of booms and busts Gold's history...