T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Where to find further gains in gold

History of booms and busts

clock • 4 min read

Gold’s appeal has endured for centuries. From ancient civilizations to modern investors, its allure as a store of value and a hedge against currency debasement and uncertainty has remained remarkably resilient.

In recent years, mounting government deficits, persistent inflationary pressures and escalating geopolitical tensions have helped spur gold demand, pushing prices to all-time highs. Gold, Europe, property and renewables dominate active fund returns in H1 With global markets confronting an array of risks, the glitter of gold is hard to ignore.  However, investors should dig deeper than surface-level returns. The asset class demands nuanced understanding of its notorious volatility, current valuation and role in portfolio construction. A history of booms and busts Gold's history...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Commodities

T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Where to find further gains in gold
Commodities

T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Where to find further gains in gold

History of booms and busts

Ritu Vohora
clock 17 July 2025 • 4 min read
Deep Dive: Gold has room to run for those diving into miners
Commodities

Deep Dive: Gold has room to run for those diving into miners

Cemented its safe haven status

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 27 June 2025 • 4 min read
Goldman Sachs AM heeds caution about running into energy stocks
Commodities

Goldman Sachs AM heeds caution about running into energy stocks

Brent crude up 20% over the month

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot