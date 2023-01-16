How investors can drive the diversity agenda

Ensuring a meaningfully diverse board means recognising that diversity goes beyond gender to include ethnicity, nationality, disability, socioeconomic background, sexual orientation, and other dimensions - though measurement limitations can prove challenging.

A diverse board composition should lead to better business decisions by reducing the likelihood of groupthink.

Moreover, a board that is significantly different from the company's wider workforce and customers risks missing emerging issues and opportunities.

While some markets are making more rapid progress than others, developments across Europe can give investors a good idea of the possible trajectory for companies in other parts of the world.

In the US, research carried out by the Conference Board highlighted that companies will face challenges in boosting the diversity of backgrounds, skills, and professional experience on their boards if they continue to elect directors at the current rate.

In the S&P 500, as of July 2022, the percentage of newly elected directors has held steady at 9% since 2018, for example.

In comparison, across the UK's FTSE 350 Leadership population, the turnover is around 22%, with almost two of every three roles going to men.

The key difference is that the UK has annual elections as standard, whereas there are still a lot of classified boards in the US. To encourage the adoption of annual elections in the US, in 2022 ,T. Rowe Price has generally opposed the re-election of non-executive directors at companies where a classified board has been in place for longer than ten years and where there are no disclosed plans to switch to annual elections.

In Japan, board diversity has been a focus for our voting and engagement in recent years, with the country having an unusually low proportion of female directors among developed markets.

Elsewhere, there has been steady progress in Australia.

Across ASX100 companies, for example, the percentage of women on boards rose from 11.8% in 2010 to 32.2% in 2020.

There have also been encouraging developments in Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's recent adoption of a board diversity rule.

We are seeing more structure and higher expectations in the UK and across Europe.

European Union negotiators recently agreed that at least 40% of women must be represented in non-executive boards of listed companies, or 33% among all directors, by June 2026.

Regulators are faced with a tricky balancing act between when to legislate - which risks being overly prescriptive - and when market initiatives will be able to deliver the required change.

A lack of regulatory support in some regions does not mean diversity is falling off the radar.

Asset managers are increasingly using their influence through stewardship and engagement to effect positive change.

During the first half of 2022, as part of the proxy voting season, T. Rowe Price opposed the re-elections of 145 directors across 107 companies globally, as of 30 June 2022, due to concerns over a lack of gender diversity on their boards.

An additional 31 directors across 22 companies were reviewed under this policy.

However, we decided to support them or register a cautious 'abstain' on their elections because we found mitigating factors that explained the low level of board diversity.

Broadening out what characteristics are considered diverse and recognising that this will vary by market is crucial. Some studies show that progress is accelerating.

In the US, for example, the percentage of companies disclosing the board's aggregate racial and ethnic diversity more than doubled between January and September 2021, according to analysis by Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

A lack of comprehensive and comparable data is an ongoing challenge for the investment industry, but there have been some interesting developments.

In the US, we are seeing S&P 500 companies voluntarily beginning to widen the range of diversity characteristics on which they report.

In 2021, we saw 32 boards include LGBTQ+ disclosure in their proxy statements - which is approximately 6% of the S&P 500.

One board disclosed having a disabled director, and three boards disclosed having a director who was a veteran.

Despite supporting infrastructure putting pressure on the laggards in some markets, such as the 30% Club UK Investor Group, it is still up to investors and portfolio managers to keep a close eye on how an investee company's non‑executive recruitment is progressing and to consider voting against the chair if progress is too slow.

T. Rowe Price recently extended its voting guideline to reflect our expectation that company boards in the FTSE 100 should include at least one director from an underrepresented ethnic or racial group. We will take the same approach to engaging with the laggards there as we did for gender diversity.

Boosting diversity is a multidimensional and complex issue - with no global one-size-fits-all approach.

Investors must take a market-by-market stewardship approach to assessing a board's composition, including its diversity and independence, recognising that regional corporate governance codes around the world apply different expectations.

Ritu Vohora is a investment specialist of capital markets at T. Rowe Price