T.Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Safe assets behaving badly

'Puzzling time' for investors

clock • 4 min read

Safe-haven assets, traditionally viewed as stable investments amid economic turmoil, are undergoing a historic transformation.

Gold has seen an unprecedented surge despite higher bond yields, defying typical correlations. US Treasuries and the US dollar - normally the go-to choices for stability in risk-off environments - are also not behaving as expected. Treasury yields are elevated and remain incredibly volatile, while the dollar has declined. It is a puzzling time for investors. Traditional relationships between asset classes are breaking down. Gold price hits 25 record highs in 2025 so far This divergence signals a recalibration of financial dynamics driven by geopolitical realignments, fiscal and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Alternatives

T.Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Safe assets behaving badly
Alternatives

T.Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Safe assets behaving badly

'Puzzling time' for investors

Ritu Vohora
clock 14 May 2025 • 4 min read
17 pension providers target 10% allocation to private markets in Mansion House Accord
Alternatives

17 pension providers target 10% allocation to private markets in Mansion House Accord

At least 5% UK allocation

Holly Roach
Holly Roach
clock 13 May 2025 • 5 min read
How pension providers are tackling private markets
Alternatives

How pension providers are tackling private markets

Variety of structures

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 12 May 2025 • 16 min read
Trustpilot