Richard Buxton
Old Mutual chief executive
Richard Buxton is CEO, head of UK equities, at Old Mutual Global Investors. He also runs his single-strategy business Merian Global Investors, now part of TA Associates following its sale from Old Mutual.
Buxton joined Old Mutual as head of UK Equities in June 2013, and was appointed as chief executive in August 2015. He was previously at Schroders, where he managed the Schroders UK Alpha Plus Fund for more than ten years.
Prior to Schroders, he spent more than decade at Baring Asset Management after starting career in 1985 at Brown Shipley Asset Management. Buxton received the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award at the Morningstar OBSR Awards in 2012.
Jupiter hires Newton manager for UK Growth as Davies exits
'Real rising star'
Buxton named lead manager of Jupiter UK Growth trust
Replaces Steve Davies
Jupiter shares boosted on £390m Merian GI acquisition deal
Acquisition makes firm the UK's second-largest retail fund manager
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
Gallery: 11 outlooks for asset classes, themes and investing styles in 2020
Senior fund managers and economists discuss biggest headwinds and tailwinds
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
Better off backing a lone manager or a team?
Merian Global Investors eyes Neptune acquisition
String of managers have exited Neptune
Update: Bramson's bid for Barclays board seat rejected
AGM yesterday
Quilter reports 38% drop in flows; Unveils plans to improve margins and transform UK platform
'Optimisation' plans to reduce costs
What happens to performance after a 'star' fund manager leaves?
Willis Owen report
The big asset manager CEO moves of the past six months
Who made the headlines?
Richard Buxton steps down as CEO of Merian
Company launched after split from Quilter last year
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
Update: Merian Chrysalis trust caps fee for first 12 months
First day of dealing today
Merian expands board with appointment of former SJP chair Bates
Left SJP in May
Merian trust reaction: 'Exciting' but 'high risk'
Merian targeting a fundraising of £200m
Buxton's £25.7bn single-strategy business to rebrand as Merian Global Investors
Launching as standalone firm
Update: Quilter rebrands multi-asset business
First part of business to rebrand
Quilter confirms sale of Buxton's single-strategy OMGI business for £583m
New name announced in due course
Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.76bn
'Important milestone' for the group
Quilter Investors' Gillham on creating 'one business focused on multi-asset' after Buxton separation
Separating multi-asset and single-strategy divisions
Old Mutual sets price range for Quilter listing; Sale of Buxton's single-strategy business approved
Quilter due to list on 25 June
The unloved asset class: Is it time to be cheerful, yet?
Encouraging signs for UK equities
OMGI's Buxton: Unpopularity of UK equities 'could last for years'
Allocations to UK fallen to record lows