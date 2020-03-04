Richard Buxton

Old Mutual chief executive

Richard Buxton is CEO, head of UK equities, at Old Mutual Global Investors. He also runs his single-strategy business Merian Global Investors, now part of TA Associates following its sale from Old Mutual.

Buxton joined Old Mutual as head of UK Equities in June 2013, and was appointed as chief executive in August 2015. He was previously at Schroders, where he managed the Schroders UK Alpha Plus Fund for more than ten years.

Prior to Schroders, he spent more than decade at Baring Asset Management after starting career in 1985 at Brown Shipley Asset Management. Buxton received the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award at the Morningstar OBSR Awards in 2012.