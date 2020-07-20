Brewin Dolphin bolsters sustainability team with double appointment

Brewin Dolphin has announced the appointments of Tom Blathwayt as head of sustainability and Kelly Eva as sustainability manager, two key roles in its sustainability team.

Reporting to group people and sustainability director Richard Buxton, Blathwayt will lead the sustainability team, responsible for "defining and overseeing" the implementation of the firm's approach to sustainability.

Blathwayt joins the team following a period as an independent strategy consultant, advising leading private equity and venture capital funds. He began his career at strategy consultancy Monitor, in which he was a founding member of the inclusive markets practice, and also held roles at FSG, Nesta and Walking Ventures VC.

Eva joins the team from her role as investment manager in the firm's charities team, first joining Brewin Dolphin as a trainee investment manager in 2012. Prior to this, Eva began her career in the industry at Lloyds Banking Group.

Buxton said: "We are thrilled with the appointments of Tom and Kelly, who together will lead the charge to develop our sustainability proposition further.

"They both bring a host of relevant skills and strong experience to their roles, combining Kelly's in-depth knowledge of wealth management with Tom's global sustainability expertise. I look forward to seeing how they will further shape and implement our vision for sustainability."