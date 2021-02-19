Further details of Buxton's Jupiter UK Growth IT wind-up revealed

The board of Richard Buxton's £33.9m Jupiter UK Growth investment trust (JUKG) has laid out its recommended proposals for the reconstruction and voluntary winding-up of the company, following December's announcement that it would team up with Brown Advisory Funds (BAF) to offer investors a "rollover option" to receive replacement shares in the firm's Global Leaders fund (BAGL).

JUKG's board first announced its intentions to liquidate the trust in October last year, following poor performance for a "number of years" and a subsequent lack of demand from investors.

Former manager of the trust Steve Davies was replaced by Richard Buxton in February last year, a day after it was announced that Jupiter Fund Management would acquire Merian Global Investors.

However, assets under management continued to dwindle and a voluntary wind-up through solvent liquidation proved to be "the best option", according to the board.

Jupiter AoV highlights 42,000 direct investors had languished in legacy share classes

Now, ahead of the investment trust's first general meeting, to be held at 10.30am on the 15 March 2021, the board has explained the benefits of offering a "rollover option" for investors to transfer their assets into BAGL - a global equity fund rather than a UK equity offering - which was initially put in place in response to "shareholder feedback".

"BAGL is an open-ended vehicle and BAGL shares can be repurchased/redeemed on any business day on which the New York Stock Exchange is open for trading," the board explained.

"Shareholders electing for the rollover option will therefore be able to have their investment repurchased/redeemed on request (subject to the terms of the BAF prospectus) at a price which is close to the then-prevailing net asset value per share."

It added that shareholders should be able to roll their investments into the fund without triggering an immediate liability to UK capital gains tax or corporation tax on chargeable gains.

In terms of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders fund itself, which has been headed up by Michael Dillon and Bertie Thomson since 2015 and 2016 respectively, the board said it was "carefully selected" and that it is "satisfied it has a good track record of delivering outperformance versus its benchmark".

For shareholders opting to roll over their assets, BAF has agreed to waive the minimum shareholding requirement, initial investing amount and additional investment requirement.

Shareholders will be placed into the fund's Class B shares, which according to JUKG's board has a lower annual management fee than those charged on Class A or P shares in the same vehicle. BAF has also agreed to waive any repurchase charge for any shareholders opting for the rollover option.

In terms of the mechanics of the operation, the directors and the liquidators will finalise a division of the trust's total assets into three ‘pools' - the liquidation pool, the rollover pool and the cash pool.

Within the liquidation pool, assets and cash will reach a value which "is estimated by the liquidators to be sufficient to meet the costs of winding up the company and the current and future, actually and contingent liabilities of the company", according to the board.

The rollover and cash pools will receive the remaining cash and assets based on elections by shareholders for BAGL shares and cash respectively.

For "illustrative purposes only", the board explained that had the calculation date been 17 February 2021, the residual net asset value per share would have been approximately 235.8p and the rollover pool NAV per share would be 234.09p.

Based on the above estimation, and presuming there is no change in net assets between now and the 23 March - and that the BAGL share price is 1,545p per share - investors would receive either 151.5145 BAGL shares of £2,359.80 in cash for every 1,000 ordinary shares held under the proposals.

The roll out of these proposals still require two general meetings among the trust's board and shareholders; the first to be held on 15 March, and the second to be held on 26 March. Each ‘resolution' discussed at the meetings will require at least 75% of votes to be in favour before any proposals can commence.

BAGL shares are expected to be issued on 26 March 2021, and contract notes confirming the number of shares held by those who have chosen the rollover option are expected to be despatched by post in the week beginning 29 March 2021, according to JUKG's board.