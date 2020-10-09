Jupiter could lose US Smaller Companies trust after Siddles' retirement

Jupiter Asset Management is in danger of losing its US Smaller Companies investment trust after announcing manager Robert Siddles would retire in April 2021.

Siddles, who has managed the £124m Jupiter US Smaller Companies Trust (JUS) since 2001, will retire from fund management early next year.

He joined Jupiter in 2014, bringing JUS with him. Since Siddles took over, the trust has returned 385.5%, according to FE fundinfo, slightly below its Russell 2000 benchmark's 393.5%.

Jupiter completes £390m Merian GI acquisition

Jupiter CIO Stephen Pearson said: "We are very sorry to see Robert go, and would like to thank him for all his hard work and commitment to the company over his years at Jupiter. We wish him every happiness in his retirement.

"In light of Robert's announcement, we are working closely with the board of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies trust to explore possible options for the future management of the trust."

JUS's board thanked Siddles for "the strong long-term performance he has delivered to shareholders over the last 19 years across a variety of market conditions".

It said it would review options for the future management of the trust and make an announcement in due course.

JPM rollover the 'obvious option'

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar said it was "understandable" the board would review its options, "given that they had been backers of the manager as he moved between management groups".

Jupiter to close two funds following asset "contraction"

He noted an obvious option would be to roll the trust over into the £174m JPMorgan US Smaller Companies, the only other mainstream investment company focused on US small caps, despite JUS being value focused and JPM's trust having a growth bias.

The combination, which would create a near-£300m offering, would "significantly increase the scale of the trust which may put on it the radar of more investors", Parmar said.

"However, we would expect interest in the mandate from a wide range of managers and therefore it is difficult to predict the outcome of the manager review," he continued.

It would be a further blow for Jupiter's investment trust business if the trust moved away, after the loss of Alexander Darwall's £775m European Opportunities and the closure of Richard Buxton's £29m Jupiter UK Growth trusts.

Siddles had been with F&C for 13 years, joining from Gartmore Investment Management having spent nine years there, five of which he spent as head of US equities.