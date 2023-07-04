Square Mile removes Jupiter UK Alpha rating following Richard Buxton's exit

The analysts said it had been a "difficult decision" to take away the rating, despite it being taken over by Ed Meier and Errol Francis, who have worked alongside Buxton for a number of years.

The Square Mile team said it felt the fund's strategy to be "synonymous with Mr Buxton", and therefore felt they could "no longer support the fund's inclusion" within the Square Mile Academy of Funds.

Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter

Elsewhere, the analysts downgraded the rating of the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure fund, taking it from an 'AA' to an 'A' rating, following a sector review.

Square Mile noted "the fund's relative performance has slightly disappointed versus expectations in recent years", which the analysts said had led to a "slight dampening" in their overall conviction in the fund.

The team still backed the fund's management despite the poor returns, calling it an "attractive infrastructure strategy backed by a strong management team".

Square Mile also suspended its ratings on three BNY Mellon Investment Management fixed income funds following the news that Paul Brain, lead manager and Newton Investment Management's head of fixed income, will hand over the reins of the funds' management and assume the new role of deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset, with effect from 31 July 2023.

Brain has led Newton's fixed income team for almost two decades, and is also chair of the bond/FX strategy group at the company.

The three affected funds are the BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond fund (A), the BNY Mellon Sustainable Global Dynamic Bond fund (Responsible A) and the BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Income fund (A).

Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

Ella Hoxha will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the funds, subject to regulatory approval, with Brain staying on in his role as lead lead portfolio manager for the short term.

Hoxha joins the firm from Pictet Asset Management at the end of July, bringing portfolio management experience with her from her current position, as well as earlier roles at Wellington Management and Invesco Asset Management.

Square Mile's analysts are set to meet with Hoxha in the coming months to discuss how the funds will be managed in future, and will provide an update on these funds' ratings "in due course".

Square Mile additionally upgraded the rating for the BlackRock European Absolute Alpha fund from 'A' to 'AA'.

The analysts said since Stephanie Bothwell's appointment as co-manager two years ago, she has proved to be "an outstanding replacement" for David Tovey, co-manager between 2017 and 2021.

Square Mile expands research team with senior hire

Stefan Gries "has been a constant as the fund's other co-manager since 2013", Square Mile said, and his promotion to head of European equities at BlackRock almost a year ago "has not had any discernible impact on his role in managing the fund".

The analysts said the co-managers "continue to execute the fund's investment strategy in a highly disciplined and consistent manner", and provide an "excellent record" of protecting investors' capital in times of stock market turmoil.

Taking the open spots in Square Mile Academy of Funds, Waverton Multi-Asset Income fund, managed by James Mee, supported by Waverton's multi-asset team, was awarded an 'A' rating and was added to the group's recommended list.

Since launch in 2014, the manager has delivered strong risk adjusted returns as well as a steady income stream, the analysts said, adding the fund is a "solid option" for investors seeking a total return ahead of inflation over the longer term, part of which will be in the form of a natural income.

Both the TwentyFour Strategic Income and TwentyFour Monument Bond funds retained their 'AA' ratings, despite the announcement of the retirement of Gary Kirk and Rob Ford, two of TwentyFour's founding partners and portfolio managers.

Both funds are managed using a team-based approach, with at least four further named managers remaining on each strategy.