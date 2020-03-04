retail sales
Jargon is not the only problem with industry consumer communications
Majid Shabir, CEO of Instinct Studios, argues ditching jargon is an important part of communication, but using technology and creative design to turn data into meaningful information will help support investors in making properly informed financial decisions....
Consumer staples, media and property: The UK sectors to back in 2016
Stocks driven by buoyant UK consumer spending will the biggest contributors to strong returns this year, according to Trevor Green, head of UK equities at Aviva Investors.
Contrarian: How can we engage the masses with investing?
Investment needs to be more 'fun'
Brunner's Thomas: The Chinese sectors still ripe for growth
Although China's slowing economy has dominated headlines, Jeremy Thomas, co-manager of the Brunner investment trust, highlights the sectors poised for a pick-up
Looking beyond Japan's 'stagnant economy' headlines
While it is true Japan's domestic economy remains stagnant with negative real GDP growth for the second quarter 2015 figures, it is important to look beyond the headlines.
Why there is still value in the Tesco recovery story
Laura Foll, deputy fund manager of the Lowland investment company, explains why she is taking another look at the supermarket giant.
Which UK stocks offer the best dividend policies?
Canada Life Investments' Eugene O'Neill also explores which UK stocks are paying above index yields