UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024

The three-month average growth rate was offset by contraction in the non-food sector, with in-store non-food sales falling by an average of 2.4% in the last three months of last year, otherwise known as the ‘golden quarter'. In addition, overall non-food sales experienced an average decline of 1.1% between October and December while food sales grew by an average of 2.1% in the same period, yet still below the 12-month average of 3.3%. UK retail sales fall 3.3% in November in 'bad start to festive season' "Following a challenging year marked by weak consumer confidence and diff...