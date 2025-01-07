UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024

0.4% growth year-on-year

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

UK total retail sales grew only 0.4% in the three months to December, according to a survey by the British Retail Consortium.

The three-month average growth rate was offset by contraction in the non-food sector, with in-store non-food sales falling by an average of 2.4% in the last three months of last year, otherwise known as the ‘golden quarter'. In addition, overall non-food sales experienced an average decline of 1.1% between October and December while food sales grew by an average of 2.1% in the same period, yet still below the 12-month average of 3.3%. UK retail sales fall 3.3% in November in 'bad start to festive season' "Following a challenging year marked by weak consumer confidence and diff...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK equity funds suffer ninth-year of outflows in 2024

'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

More on UK

'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management
UK

'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

Worries over state public finances mount

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 08 January 2025 • 2 min read
UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024
UK

UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024

0.4% growth year-on-year

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 2 min read
City minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to government adviser on ministerial standards
UK

City minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to government adviser on ministerial standards

Following recent anti-corruption probe

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot