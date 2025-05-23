Good weather boosts April UK retail sales to highest level since July 2022

Consumer confidence also up

Sorin Dojan
2 min read

UK retail sales volumes rose by 1.2% in April, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (23 May), with some retailers and experts attributing this to last month’s good weather.

Sales in food stores rebounded from the February and March slump and grew 3.9% in April 2025, with the ONS noting that supermarkets, butchers, bakers, and alcohol and tobacco stores all grew during the month. "Volumes were up by 0.3%, compared with their pre-Covid pandemic level in February 2020, reaching their highest level since July 2022," the ONS said. Sunny weather and Easter spending boost UK retail sales by 7% Matt Dalton, consumer sector leader at Forvis Mazars, said retail sales in April exceeded expectations, "most likely due to the unusually sunny weather".  Non-food ...

