Good weather boosts April UK retail sales to highest level since July 2022

Sales in food stores rebounded from the February and March slump and grew 3.9% in April 2025, with the ONS noting that supermarkets, butchers, bakers, and alcohol and tobacco stores all grew during the month. "Volumes were up by 0.3%, compared with their pre-Covid pandemic level in February 2020, reaching their highest level since July 2022," the ONS said. Sunny weather and Easter spending boost UK retail sales by 7% Matt Dalton, consumer sector leader at Forvis Mazars, said retail sales in April exceeded expectations, "most likely due to the unusually sunny weather". Non-food ...