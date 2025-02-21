Retail sales and consumer confidence grow but caution remains over 'elevated' inflation

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (21 February) revealed that, in particular, food store sales grew strongly in January, after falls in recent months, contributing to wider 1.7% sales volume increase seen over the month, following a 0.6% fall in December last year. Despite this uptick, more broadly, sales volumes fell by 0.6% in the quarter to January 2025 compared with the previous quarter. However, the latest figures for the three months to January saw a 1.4% rise compared with the same period a year prior. UK consumer confidence dips in February as worri...