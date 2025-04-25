Spring sunshine boosts retail sales by 0.4% but UK 'not out of the woods yet'

Retail sales volumes rose by 0.4% in March, beating expectations, as clothing and outdoor retailers reported that good weather bolstered sales.
This followed an increase of 0.7% in February and meant that "sales volumes came in better than expected", according to Wealth Club portfolio manager Charlie Huggins. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), sales volumes jumped by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2025 from Q4 2024, representing a 1.7% rise from the same period last year. Trump tariffs spook Brits as UK consumer confidence sinks to record low Over the course of March, volumes for non-food stores and non-store retailers rose, while sales in food stores declined. Textile clothing and footwear...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes