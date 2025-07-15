UK retail sales on the rise in June but outlook 'not all bright and sunny'

UK retail sales have gone up 3.1% year on year in June, marking a significant departure from the 0.2% decline year-on-year.
The largest increase came from food sales which posted 4.1% annual growth last month, higher than the 1.8% expansion in June 2024, according to data from the British Retail Consortium today (15 July). Non-food sales were also up by 2.2% year-on-year in June compared to a decline of 1.9%. UK retail sales see 'slowest growth' of the year amid weaker spending appetite Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: "Retail sales heated up in June, with both food and non-food performing well. "The soaring temperatures increased sales of electric fans wh...
