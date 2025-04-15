UK retail sales defy expectations but outlook is taxing

UK total retail sales grew by 1.1% year on year in March, defying the challenging outlook for the UK economy, but experts warn that consumer confidence may have peaked.
The latest survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published today (15 April) shows year-on-year retail sales growth was below the three-month average of 1.6% but above the 12-month average of 0.6%. UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024 While food sales increased by 1.6% year on year in March, against 8.3% growth in March 2024, this was below both the three-month average of 2.3% and the 12-month average of 2.2%. Non-food sales rose slightly by 0.6% year on year in March, higher than the 0.4% fall the same month a year ago. This was below the three-month...
