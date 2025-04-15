UK retail sales defy expectations but outlook is taxing

The latest survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published today (15 April) shows year-on-year retail sales growth was below the three-month average of 1.6% but above the 12-month average of 0.6%. UK retail sales record tepid growth in final quarter of 2024 While food sales increased by 1.6% year on year in March, against 8.3% growth in March 2024, this was below both the three-month average of 2.3% and the 12-month average of 2.2%. Non-food sales rose slightly by 0.6% year on year in March, higher than the 0.4% fall the same month a year ago. This was below the three-month...