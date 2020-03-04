Restructuring
Merian GI job losses expected amid restructure - reports
Will lead to 'loss of some very talented colleagues'
Hundreds of jobs in the balance at GAM - reports
More than 40% of staff at risk, according to reports
GAM investment head Beesley exits
Following restructure of team
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Update: Charles Stanley restructure will 'almost certainly' lead to more job cuts
Following announcement of restructuring
Close Brothers AM restructure sees CIO Curtin depart
Three investment execs to report to CEO
Woodford Equity Income: The story so far
The lead-up to the suspension
Charles Stanley restructure to cost £10m
Annual results
Three top Charles Stanley executives' jobs at risk amid major restructure
Wheatley, Aldous and Teper's roles in danger
Update: AXA IM expands senior roles amid restructure
New organisation
Martin Currie the latest firm to restructure as Pickard departs
Spent eight years at the firm
Aviva Investors overhauls investment platform with seven hires and four departures
Firm positioning for decade ahead
LGIM's Message: The companies defying the UK retail slowdown
Difficult trading environment
Board of £190m Fidelity Japanese Values to make raft of changes to 'broaden investor appeal'
Subject to shareholder approval
Kepler Partners: A look under the bonnet of new Alliance Trust structure
Trust once again becoming 'relevant' for investors
Jupiter and Veritas among eight managers selected to run new Alliance Trust portfolio
Willis Towers Watson to oversee whole strategy
How investors can be 'paid to wait' with company restructures
Henderson's Ben Lofthouse lifts the lid on the team's favourite plays.