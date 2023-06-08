Cork Gully launches asset management division

The division will specialise in helping funds through a crisis, solving liquidity issues and resolving disputes.

The newly launched division will specialise in helping funds through a crisis, solving liquidity issues and resolving disputes.

It will advise and manage regulated and unregulated investment funds, either as sub-advisers or replacement managers, the company said.

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

Cork Gully came to the spotlight when it was engaged by an investor group in relation to failed private equity group Abraaj.

The company has also set up offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Cayman Islands.

Stephen Cork, managing partner at Cork Gully, said: "We are delighted to be launching the new division, which will enable us to advise and manage challenged and tail-end funds leveraging our experience in restructuring and special situations.

"Our team has extensive experience in restructuring and special situations, and we believe that this new service will allow us to offer a highly specialised service to investment managers and investors with us acting as sub-advisors and successor asset managers."