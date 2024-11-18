Legal & General to cut jobs in revamped asset management arm

Legal & General is expected to axe a swathe of jobs in its new asset management division as part of a restructuring of the business.
As unveiled in June at the firm's capital markets event by chief executive António Simões, the FTSE 100 company is undergoing a restructuring, which will involve redundancies in up to 20 investment roles and a raft of support positions, according to a report by the FT . L&G's new asset management arm was created following the firm's capital markets day in June from the combination of Legal & General Investment Management and Legal & General Capital, its private markets business. L&G hires PGIM's Eric Adler as asset management CEO The move saw the exit of LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeo...
