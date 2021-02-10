BNY Mellon IM to divide Mellon Investments active expertise across boutiques

BNY Mellon Investment Management is set to break up parts of its US-based Mellon Investments business, dividing expertise, strategies and staff across its multi-boutique range.

The shake-up, which will see Mellon CEO Des Mac Intyre depart after 13 years with the firm, will include Newton Investment Management taking on Mellon's active equities and multi-asset capabilities, while Insight and Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies will be handed the boutique's active fixed income and cash capabilities respectively.

Mellon will continue to exist as a provider of equity and fixed income index management to institutional investors. COO Michael Germano will take on CEO of active management in the interim, with the changes expected to be completed by Q3, at which point he will join Newton IM.

Strategies moving to other boutiques that are currently run by Mellon portfolio managers will continue to be managed by them under the same strategy.

Other key moves include Mellon's equities CIO John Porter and Dimitri Curtil, who will both join Newton after the transition period, and its fixed income CIO David Leduc, who joins Insight. Stephanie Pierce will remain CEO of Mellon's index business.

BNY Mellon IM said the decision had been made in partnership with the investment firms, which will see their respective specialist capabilities enhanced, and their research platforms and global reach strengthened.

There will be no change to the firms' investment processes or philosophies during the transition period as a result of the changes.

CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management Hanneke Smits told Investment Week that the firm remained committed to its multi-boutique model and the changes are "about strengthening the various firms that we have by actually allowing them to focus on their specialties".

For Mellon Investments, Smits added that the boutique has "a deep heritage in index investing", and the changes allow it to "really refocus on that brand and heritage".

"In the face of a rapidly changing investment environment, well-resourced specialist expertise with global research capabilities are needed to deliver the outcome-focused solutions clients expect," she said.

"The realignment of Mellon's investment capabilities with Insight, Newton and Dreyfus CIS is part of our commitment to providing our clients with a range of investment strategies that meet their current and evolving objectives."