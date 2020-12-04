Manager exodus and fund closures as Jupiter AM conducts review

Fund managers James Clunie, Alastair Gunn and Michael Buhl-Nielsen are all set to leave Jupiter Asset Management following a manager and fund review.

A "period of sustained underperformance" and "significant outflows" led the firm to conduct a review of the Jupiter Absolute Return fund, which resulted in the decision to appoint the Jupiter multi-asset team as managers of the fund from 1 January 2021.

In a statement, the firm announced it would "retain the core proposition" of Clunie's fund but would take the opportunity to "review aspects of the investment process" while maintain the investment objective.

Commenting on Clunie's departure, Ben Yearsley, director, Fairview Investing, said the problem with the absolute return fund lay in the difference between theory and practice.

"Markets can appear irrational, ie the valuation of Tesla, for much longer than managers can hold their positions and keep clients happy. Will James be right on Tesla in the long term? Maybe, but investors run out of patience and money much sooner if you are fighting a rising share price.

"I am still of the view that absolute return does not work."

The team will be led by head of strategy Talib Sheikh, who will now also oversee Gunn's Jupiter Distribution and Jupiter Distribution & Growth funds, who leaves the firm after 13 years.

Sheikh will work closely with fixed income fund manager Rhys Petheram and the UK equity team to create an "overall multi-asset solution".

Mike Buhl-Nielsen is also set to depart Jupiter AM after 14 years and will see his Jupiter Europa fund wound down on 15 December 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

The firm said: "The long term performance of this portfolio has been in line with expectations, but the size of the fund is subscale and we do not foresee a future where this fund can attract significant assets from clients given the pressure that the sector is under."

Also closing on 15 December is the Jupiter Global Absolute Return fund, which the firm has moved to wind up due to its "limited prospects of attaining long term scale and viability".