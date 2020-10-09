Investment professionals fear they could lose their jobs amid Covid and restructuring

32% of investment professionals believe they could be made redundant in the next 12 months

Investment professionals worry they could lose their jobs as a result of Covid-19 and their firms restructuring, a new survey has revealed.

Nearly a third (32%) of investment professionals believe they could be made redundant within the next 12 months, according to the CFA Society of the UK (CFA UK) which represents the interests of 12,000 investment professionals in the UK.

This is a marked rise from 2019, when CFA UK's 2019 Brexit survey revealed that 22% of respondents felt their job was not secure in light of Brexit.

The survey also found that two-thirds (67%) of investment professionals are expecting their firms to restructure within the next two years. Of these, 39% expect the restructuring to take place at all levels.

Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA UK, said there was significant anxiety in the sector at the moment.

"Those working in the sector will need new skillsets as the landscape changes. Firms have a responsibility to support their employees in developing these skills - particularly in areas like sustainable investing which we will only see grow," he said.

Recruitment crisis

The results of the survey suggest the investment industry could face a recruitment pipeline challenge, with approximately one third of respondents saying it was quite likely or very likely they will move to another country within the next five years.

This compares to just 9% of respondents who said they were likely to leave in the CFA UK's Brexit survey.

Aside from Covid-19, professionals are expecting the biggest challenges of the next five years to be: changing investor needs, new regulations, and evolving technologies.

Faced with an uncertain future, investment professionals are looking develop their soft skills.

Those questioned said networking (52%) and IT, programming and digital skills (48%) were the most important skills to improve, followed by relationship building (42%) and communication skills (39%).

The survey also revealed that 70% of respondents expect knowledge of ESG will be important for their career.

Job satisfaction

Despite worries about the future, most investment professionals are happy with their jobs.

The CFA UK said that nearly three quarters (74%) of the investment professionals questioned are happy with the intellectual challenge of their job, and the majority are also satisfied with their work/life balance and overall career.

However, only 16% said they would recommend working in the profession to others.

The CFA UK said this low proportion was likely because of the impact of Covid-19 and shifts that investment professionals were expecting in their firms and the sector as a result.

The pandemic appears to have had little impact on how investment professionals do their jobs, with over 90% saying they were able to satisfactorily perform their role working from home. Only 19% said their role had changed while working remotely.

"It was worrying to see that such a low number of investment professionals would recommend working in the sector to others," said Goodhart.

"Given the high levels of personal satisfaction that investment professionals take from their own roles, this suggests that they are very pessimistic about the outlook for the sector.

"This is clearly a time of significant change and stress, but our view is that the sector will continue to play an important role in meeting client needs and allocating capital effectively within the economy."