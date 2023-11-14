Refinitiv

MSCI under fire for 'monetary conflicts of interest' over ESG ratings

ESG

MSCI under fire for 'monetary conflicts of interest' over ESG ratings

Liberum analyst Joachim Klement

clock 14 November 2023 • 2 min read
LSEG on track to meet growth targets due to strong analytics performance

Companies

LSEG on track to meet growth targets due to strong analytics performance

7.2% growth

clock 19 October 2023 • 1 min read
LSEG Dewi John: Egos and Cheques

Companies

LSEG Dewi John: Egos and Cheques

Downfall of GARS

clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: Governments' 'lack of financial discipline' could upset bonds' positive outlook

Bonds

Deep Dive: Governments' 'lack of financial discipline' could upset bonds' positive outlook

Positive outlook on the asset class

clock 23 June 2023 • 4 min read
Bank of England is running out of ideas to tackle inflation

UK

Bank of England is running out of ideas to tackle inflation

‘Sledgehammer approach’

clock 22 June 2023 • 4 min read
Notes from the Ground: The United States

US

Notes from the Ground: The United States

Focus on Florida

clock 06 March 2023 • 8 min read
LSEG hails Refinitiv integration as it eyes buyback on Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake

Companies

LSEG hails Refinitiv integration as it eyes buyback on Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake

£750m buyback by April 2024

clock 02 March 2023 • 2 min read
HSBC under fire for $340m loan to energy firm involved in coal mine expansion

ESG

HSBC under fire for $340m loan to energy firm involved in coal mine expansion

Despite pledge to halt fossil fuel financing

clock 12 January 2023 • 3 min read
LSEG and Clarity AI partner for SFDR reporting tool

ESG

LSEG and Clarity AI partner for SFDR reporting tool

SFDR Reporting Professional

clock 20 December 2022 • 1 min read
Stock Spotlight: LSEG plans to challenge Bloomberg terminal with Microsoft Teams

Companies

Stock Spotlight: LSEG plans to challenge Bloomberg terminal with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft collaboration

clock 19 December 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot