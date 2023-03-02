LSEG hails Refinitiv integration as it eyes buyback on Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake

The proposed final dividend for 2022 is 75.3p, giving a total for the year of 107.0p, up 12.6% on 2021.

According to the company's preliminary results for the year to 31 December 2022, the group will request shareholder consent in April to buy back £750m worth of shares from investors including former Refinitiv shareholders Blackstone and Thomson Reuters by April 2024.

The buyback follows another £750m move carried out in 2022, of which the remaining £450m is due to be completed by July 2023.

LSEG bought Refinitiv from the Blackstone and Thomson Reuters consortium for $27bn in 2017. CEO David Schwimmer said the company had successfully integrated Refinitiv and significantly improved its performance.

"We have continued to execute very well on the integration of Refinitiv, not only on the achievement of synergies but also on developing a distinct culture for the combined business," the group said in a statement.

The group reported revenues of £7.4bn for 2022, with its data and analytics business, currently comprises around 66% of revenues, rising 4.2% to £4.9bn last year.

Traditional activities, such as its capital markets and post trade businesses, saw revenues grow by 9.8% and 7.5% to £1.5bn and £991m respectively.

"2022 has been a year of strong progress with the integration of Refinitiv from both a revenue and cost perspective," the group said.

"We are achieving revenue synergies through a combination of cross-selling, the enhancement of existing services through the integration of data and analytics and the development of new products."

At the end of 2022, LSEG delivered £68m of recurring revenue synergies, above its expectations of £40-60m. It raised its guidance on revenue synergies from £225m by 2025 to £350-400m.

The main contributors to this have been the strong demand for data, from FTSE Russell customers, the group said, with a particular interest in fixed income-related information, and the creation of new FTSE Russell indices "drawing on the depth" of Refinitiv's data.

