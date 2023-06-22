Bank of England is running out of ideas to tackle inflation

The bonds were bought as part of the Bank’s financial stability mandate to reduce the danger of "fire-sale" dynamics.

The central bank opted to raise rates by 50bps, putting interest rates at 5% for the first time since 2008.

The size of the hike was well above economists' expectations, which had forecast a 25bp increase, following a string of high inflation results.

Bank of England increases rates by 50bps to 5%

This was the 13th consecutive rate rise, and the Monetary Policy Committee said if there was evidence of more persistent pressures on inflation drivers, "then further tightening in monetary policy would be required".

The message echoed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's message at Congress yesterday (21 June), that although the central bank had opted to 'skip' a rate increase at its last meeting, the central bank would likely role out further QT this year in order to hit the 2% inflation target.

Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, said yesterday's higher-than-expected CPI data had "struck a hammer blow to the Bank of England's efforts to curb inflation".

UK inflation remained at 8.7% in May, coming in higher than the anticipated 8.4%, but core inflation hit a 31-year high of 7.1%.

Park said: "The dovish narrative that has accompanied previous hikes has now been comprehensively put on hold as the Bank looks to establish its hawkish credibility in the face of the highest inflation in the G7."

The move caused sterling to stutter, rising sharply to £1.283 versus the US dollar before losing ground again to £1.276, according to Refinitiv data, and with 2-year gilt yields falling back below 5% before rallying back above the recent highs to hit over 5.1%.

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 was down 0.9%, according to MarketWatch data, recovering slightly from the immediate 1.2% fall after the decision was announced.

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets Hargreaves Lansdown, said volatility was "set to remain the order of the day as investors assess what impact this hawkish move will have on the UK economy".

She said concerns that inflation-led wage increases were becoming imbedded in the economy and pushing up the core inflation rate had driven the central bank's decision more than the stubborn headline CPI rate.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst interactive investor, said inflation was not "playing ball", adding: "The Bank of England felt it had little option but to crank up interest rates even more this time around despite the broader implications of the uptick in borrowing costs."

Mortgage rates have seen a recent, sharp acceleration and today's rate hike increases pressure on mortgage holders.

Jobson said those seeking to remortgage and aspiring homebuyers have "found themselves in the clutches of a mortgage affordability squeeze not felt since the aftermath of the ill-fated Mini Budget back in September last year and the sub-prime crisis, which erupted back in 2007".

Taking such a hawkish stance could be a negative sentiment indicator as to how unhealthy the UK economy currently is, as Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell said: "It is verging on a doom spiral and this latest super-sized interest rate hike is only adding to it."

She added: "This week has been dominated by uncomfortable commentary from all sides that the Bank of England has made a hash of trying to squash inflation, having moved too slow and too late. And while the brains of Threadneedle Street will try not to pay too much attention to market commentary, it will have added to the pressure to make a dramatic move now."

The UK government has also been exerting continued pressure on the central bank to bring inflation down to its self-imposed targets of halving inflation by the end of this year.

"The fact that the Bank of England's only tool to try to battle persistent and sticky inflation is further interest rate rises is looking increasingly flimsy in light of that stubborn inflation figure," Suter said.

"But the Bank is still clinging on to its prediction that inflation will fall ‘considerably' by the end of the year."

Jamie Niven, senior fund manager Candriam, argued that the aggressive policy "may result in a return of credibility to the Bank and result in a recovery of some cross market underperformance seen recently".

He said: "Ultimately, the BoE may have accepted that to achieve their inflation target, a recession may well be necessary."