LSEG and Clarity AI partner for SFDR reporting tool

The SFDR Reporting Professional tool will compile market data and LSEG's own resources to help investors build a clearer picture for the reports needed to comply with SFDR.

It will combine both data house's capabilities to examine the information from more than 50,000 companies, creating a "fully integrated tool" to aggregate at the portfolio level or to view at the individual security level its ESG qualifications.

SFDR was introduced by the European Commission in March 2021 and imposes mandatory ESG disclosure obligations on asset managers.

In January 2023, the level 2 rules will come into effect, which aim to increase the reporting requirements for sustainable and ESG-labelled financial products.

This has already resulted in several fund houses backtracking on their ESG focused funds, demoting them from an Article 9 to an Article 8 fund to avoid paying a potential fine when the new set of rules comes into effect.

Cornelia Andersson, group leader on sustainable finance and investment at LSEG, said as the requirements become more involved clients need more "comprehensive tools to help them comply", something LSEG is "committed to developing".

Andersson said: "Partnering with Clarity AI ensures our clients will have the best possible information and capabilities available to them for SFDR reporting, and we are already exploring future opportunities for collaboration with Clarity AI."