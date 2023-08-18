LSEG Dewi John: Egos and Cheques

Downfall of GARS

Dewi John, head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper
In late July came the news that the once mighty GARS fund was to close, and with it another checkered episode in the history of UK fund management.

The fund has seen a lot of attention lately, so I would rather take a broader look at the Investment Association sector—Target Absolute Return (TAR)—of which it was a leading member.

In 2015 and 2016, TAR had the highest sector net flows, and between 2013 and 2017 it attracted £56.9bn—coming second only to Strategic Bond over the period.

That was the apex of TAR's success. Fund flows began to slacken thereafter. On an annualised basis, flows have been negative every year since 2018, summing to £55.93bn by the end of 2022.

Nowadays, TAR is a shadow of its former self. Indeed, when I googled ‘GARS to close', the top hit was the opening times of a Chinese restaurant in Brighton bearing the same name.

Where did it all go wrong?

The sector aims are rather modest: To deliver "positive returns in any market conditions". When you can make 5%+ on cash, this seems unremarkable.

But when nominal rates on cash were next to nothing, it was attractive. Annualised three-, five- and ten-year returns to the end of July were 2.4%, 1.7%, and 2.1%, respectively, so on average the sector has delivered on this modest objective.

While some funds do not commit themselves to more than "delivering absolute … returns on a 12-month basis in any market conditions" (according to one KIID), many offered more, which is why the money flowed in: especially for those funds aiming for four or five percent above Libor before charges on a rolling three-year basis.

GARS, for example, aimed to "exceed the return of six-month GBP LIBOR plus 5% per annum, evaluated over rolling three-year periods (before charges)".

I have taken the ten largest TAR funds with a three-year history and ranked them by annualised return gross of fees over the past three years, and inserted Sonia + 100 to 500 basis points (bps) as comparators, given that these are common benchmarks. Only one beats Sonia +500 and +400 bps and only two better +300 bps. Both are Alternative Equity Market Neutral funds.

Through the labyrinth

There are many strategies within the sector. We need 20 Lipper classifications to cover the 81 active funds, and including merged and liquidated ones there are 29 classifications.

That these strategies could be so labyrinthine contributed to TAR's problems. Complexity is not necessarily a bad thing: I do not understand the physics of the jet engine with any clarity, but I still get on the airplane. That said, asset management companies should have a good idea of how they are going to deliver on a fund's aims.

They at least should understand what all the bells and whistles entail.

The IA sector definition goes further, advising that investors "should satisfy themselves that they understand what any given fund is doing - and take advice if they are not sure". I am not convinced this happened.

Which brings me to the title of this article.

I have never seen Top Gun, however, the one quote I know from Tom Cruise's magnum opus is "your ego is writing checks your body cannot cash". This seems apposite, given TAR's history.

The prospect of all those cheques looking for a steady return, whatever the market was doing, was too good to turn down.

Which begs the questions, were those targets viable, and should not those setting them have known?

Dewi John is head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper

