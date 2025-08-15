Quilter Cheviot bolsters responsible investment team with Schroders hire

Yumna Yusuf joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Ex-Schroders climate engagement associate Yumna Yusuf has joined Quilter Cheviot as a responsible investment analyst.

