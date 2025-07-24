ECB keeps rates steady at 2% for the first time in a year

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 2%
This is the first time rates have remained the same in a year, with eight cuts since mid-2024. European firms shell out record dividends as weakening US dollar boosts greenback-denominated payouts The council made the decision today (24 July) because "domestic price pressures have continued to ease, with wages growing more slowly". The central bank said: "Partly reflecting the Governing Council's past interest rate cuts, the economy has so far proven resilient overall in a challenging global environment. At the same time, the environment remains exceptionally uncertain, especially ...
