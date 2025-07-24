ECB keeps rates steady at 2% for the first time in a year

Not committed to a 'rate path'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 2%

This is the first time rates have remained the same in a year, with eight cuts since mid-2024. European firms shell out record dividends as weakening US dollar boosts greenback-denominated payouts The council made the decision today (24 July) because "domestic price pressures have continued to ease, with wages growing more slowly". The central bank said: "Partly reflecting the Governing Council's past interest rate cuts, the economy has so far proven resilient overall in a challenging global environment. At the same time, the environment remains exceptionally uncertain, especially ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

European Robinhood challenger Lightyear secures $23m in recent funding round

Musk warns of 'rough quarters' for Tesla as US markets perk up

Trustpilot