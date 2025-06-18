UK inflation falls to 3.4% in May but upside pressures persist

According to data from the Office for National Statistics today (18 June), on a monthly basis CPI rose by 0.2% while core CPI – excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – went up by 3.5% in the 12 months to May, down from 3.8% a month before. Concerns about UK inflation see tepid decline in May But UK services CPI remained elevated at 4.7% compared to May 2024, despite having fallen from 5.4% a month earlier. Zara Nokes, global market analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management, said inflation remains "uncomfortably high", while Royal London's consumer finance expert, Sarah Penne...