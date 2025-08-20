Quilter's Lindsay James: US labour market leaves Fed little room against political hostility

Rate cut predicted in September

clock • 4 min read

With US equities rebounding strongly since the tariff-induced volatility of early April, investors are increasingly questioning the relevance of supposed threats to US exceptionalism.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

Federal Reserve divided on growth and impact of Trump's tariffs
US

Federal Reserve divided on growth and impact of Trump's tariffs

Next FOMC meeting in September

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read
Quilter's Lindsay James: US labour market leaves Fed little room against political hostility
US

Quilter's Lindsay James: US labour market leaves Fed little room against political hostility

Rate cut predicted in September

Lindsay James
clock 20 August 2025 • 4 min read
Trump's tariffs come into effect as US hikes levies on India
US

Trump's tariffs come into effect as US hikes levies on India

$600bn investment from Apple

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 07 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot