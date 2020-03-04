profits
Woodford and Newman shared dividends of £13.8m before closure
Latest accounts show profits fell to £16.2m to 31 March 2019
Profits fall at Ruffer as funds under management dip
While staff numbers increase
'Worst quarterly results in years' push UK into earnings recession
Profits fall 4.5% in Q3
Two new hires and profits up at Gresham House
New head of wholesale retail funds and sales director
Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
UK profits grow at weakest pace in three years in Q2 amid economic slowdown
Boosted by sterling weakness
Liontrust reports bumper year with 55% profit jump and record inflows
Looking to hire further talent
Business performance in investment management falls to 2008 levels
Slump in profitability
Which asset managers will survive the 'industrial evolution'?
Overcoming challenges in the industry
Quilter reports 38% drop in flows; Unveils plans to improve margins and transform UK platform
'Optimisation' plans to reduce costs
Schroders suffers £9.5bn net outflows in 2018
AUM dropped 6%
LGIM AUM breaks £1trn mark but index business suffers outflows in 2018
Total net inflows of £42.6bn
UK company revenues hit record highs but margins feel pressure amid slowing growth
Latest update by Profit Watch UK
Polar Capital profits jump 81% but CEO Rochussen warns on reduced risk appetite
AUM increased by £2.7bn
UK pre-tax profits hit new record of £218bn in Q3
Boosted by oil sector
GAM's AUM declines over 10% after Haywood suspension as CEO laments 'clear setback' for the firm
Group says outflows are 'diminishing' in October
Neptune operating profits rise despite fall in AUM
Pre-tax profits top £1m
LGIM inflows shrink despite fixed income boost
International arms saw reduction in flows
M&G Prudential net inflows halve in H1 2018
Anne Richards departs on 10 August
Schroders sees AUM drag from asset management division
Lack of new business
How Goldman Sachs made $200m profit in one day
115% rise in Vix index
'Unusually high' performance fees drive 2017 profits higher at Old Mutual Wealth
Buxton-led business will be split off in H2 2018