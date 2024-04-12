Somerset Capital profits halved to £4.1m before winding down

Somerset Capital Management’s profits tanked by more than half in the year to 31 March 2023, before it decided to wind down.
In its annual report and financial statement for the period, the company posted an operating profit of £4.1m, down from £9.1m the year prior – around a 55% drop. Somerset Capital Management funds seek new home as firm set to close following SJP redemptions Net profits suffered a similar fall, from £6.5m to £3m, while turnover dropped from £23.5m to £16.6m last year. Somerset Capital revealed it would be winding down the business in December 2023, after St James's Place decided to sever ties with the firm, resulting in a loss of more than 70% of its assets, from $3.5bn to $1bn. A...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes