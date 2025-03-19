M&G unveils increased interim dividend as profits grow by 5%

UK investment management firm M&G has adopted a progressive dividend policy following a 5% increase in pre-tax profits and "resilient" operating capital generation of £933m.
In its full year results for 2024 released today (19 March), M&G revealed that its new dividend policy will begin with a 2% boost to the 2024 total dividend per share. This add on takes the total dividend for the year to 20.1p, with the second interim dividend of 13.5p per share set to be paid on 9 May. M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval According to M&G's group CEO Andrea Rossi, the increase in pre-tax profits gave the company "confidence" to embark on the progressive dividend policy. Last year, saw the FTSE 100 firm posted £837m in pre-tax profits, up 5% fr...
