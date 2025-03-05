Quilter posts record profits for 2024 amid revenue growth in high net worth and affluent segments

AUMA also up

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Quilter’s adjusted profit before tax (PBT) hit an all-time high of £196m, according to its annual results released today (5 March).

This marked a 17% increase from 2023, when that figure stood at £167m. The higher PBT was driven by an increase in the firm's average assets under management and administration (AUMA), supported by strong net inflows hitting £4.8bn - up from around £100m in 2023 - and positive market performance.  According to Quilter, total AUMA increased by 12% from the previous year, reaching £119.4bn. Quilter net inflows jump to £4.8bn backed by flows in affluent segment and IFA channel Meanwhile, core net inflows reached a record £5.2bn and represented 5% of opening AUMA, with incrementally...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

How the Russia-Ukraine war has reshaped the defence and energy sectors in Europe

Dividends at US companies reach over $650bn as global payouts hit all-time records

Trustpilot