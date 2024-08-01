Schroders hits fresh AUM high as wealth and private markets drive growth

In its half-year results published today (1 August), the FTSE 100 firm reported AUM including joint ventures and associates was up 6.1% from the same period last year to £773.7bn. This was driven by an £18.3bn contribution from markets, FX and investment performance, as well as £3.9bn net new business. Excluding JVs and associates, AUM was £657.3bn, with net outflows of £3.9bn. The firm's wealth management business brought in £3.7bn net new business, while £3bn net inflows into private markets failed to offset the £7.6bn net outflows of its asset management division. Schroders eyes...