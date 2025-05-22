Picton Property Income swings back into profit as net assets grow 4%

Picton Property Income Trust profits after tax have turned positive as the trust reported EPRA earnings of £23m and a rise in portfolio value over the year ending 31 March.
In its annual results out today (22 May), the trust's profits after tax stood at £37.3m, or 6.9p per share, following a £4.8m loss posted in 2024. The trust's EPRA earnings were also up 5%, hitting £22.8m, while its net assets rose from £524.5m in 2024 to £533.4m this year. Picton Property Income names Francis Salway as chair The 4% growth in the trust's net assets and its 5% rise in EPRA earnings per share led to a total return of 8.1%, according to Michael Morris, chief executive of Picton. "Over the same period, our shareholder total return was 16%, reflecting an improve...
