Picton Property Income swings back into profit as net assets grow 4%

In its annual results out today (22 May), the trust's profits after tax stood at £37.3m, or 6.9p per share, following a £4.8m loss posted in 2024. The trust's EPRA earnings were also up 5%, hitting £22.8m, while its net assets rose from £524.5m in 2024 to £533.4m this year. Picton Property Income names Francis Salway as chair The 4% growth in the trust's net assets and its 5% rise in EPRA earnings per share led to a total return of 8.1%, according to Michael Morris, chief executive of Picton. "Over the same period, our shareholder total return was 16%, reflecting an improve...