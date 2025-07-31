Schroders profits rise 7% as AUM broadly stable

At the same time, assets under management remained broadly flat, down just under £2bn to £776.6bn in the first six months of the year. Schroders explained that, despite enjoying a £24bn uplift from positive market movements and investment performance, these were offset by foreign exchange movements due to a weaker US dollar. The firm said it has made "good progress" with its transformation programme, which has enabled it to cut operating expenses by £21m between January and end of June. Schroders pushes ahead to convert British Opportunities trust into purely private mandate with v...